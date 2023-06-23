Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 billion-$73.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.88.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.