SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.11 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.