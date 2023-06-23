SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,739,522 shares of company stock worth $37,272,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.