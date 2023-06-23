SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $666.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

