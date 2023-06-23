SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Renasant by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

