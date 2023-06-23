SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Photronics worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PLAB stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

