SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

