SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,653,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,477,000 after buying an additional 927,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 838,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $26.81 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

