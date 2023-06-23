SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Quanex Building Products worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,969,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,988,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 62,685 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,264,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,697.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %

NX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

