SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

