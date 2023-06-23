SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ferroglobe worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

GSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $942.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

