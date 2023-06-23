SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,387,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 279.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 951,096 shares during the period. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

