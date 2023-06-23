SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,764,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 192.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $17.56 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

