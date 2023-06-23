First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

