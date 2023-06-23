American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.