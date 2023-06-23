SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth $326,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 7.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth $10,584,000.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veradigm Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

