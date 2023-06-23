SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 340,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

