SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

