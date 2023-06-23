SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 72,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

