SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

