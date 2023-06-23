SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.