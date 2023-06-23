ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

