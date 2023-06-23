Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Holdings Raised by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $65,580,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,997,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 492,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

