Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.