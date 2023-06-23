5,013 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

