Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

