Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

