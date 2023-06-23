Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

CCI stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

