Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

