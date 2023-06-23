Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.