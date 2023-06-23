U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

