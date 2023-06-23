National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

