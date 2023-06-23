Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 185,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 236.4% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 53,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day moving average is $292.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

