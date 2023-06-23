Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE opened at $158.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

