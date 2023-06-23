Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822 shares of company stock worth $72,857. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.