TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 188.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $850.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $790.19 and its 200 day moving average is $728.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $858.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

