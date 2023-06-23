Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.84.

EQIX opened at $746.99 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $792.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $732.51 and a 200-day moving average of $709.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

