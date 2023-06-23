Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.48, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

