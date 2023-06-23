The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

