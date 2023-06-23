iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.06. The stock has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

