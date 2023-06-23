Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

