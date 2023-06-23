Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $3,841,674. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $779.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $766.13 and a 200 day moving average of $759.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

