Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 26,150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 512.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

