The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.