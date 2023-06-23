Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

