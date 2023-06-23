Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 472.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $438.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.36 and its 200-day moving average is $407.06. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

