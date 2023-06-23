Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.30 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

