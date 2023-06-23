Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,009 shares of company stock worth $161,144,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

