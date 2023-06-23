Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

