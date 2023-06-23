Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.